Man charged in burglaries of various schools, homes in Memphis

Police said he's responsible for burglarizing Ida B. Wells Academy, Larose Elementary, and multiple homes in the area. He's also responsible for a hit-and-run crash.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged in a string of burglaries at homes and in schools in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, Ivory Smith, 51, has been charged with six counts of aggravated burglary. Police said Smith is responsible for burglarizing Ida B. Wells Academy, Larose Elementary, and multiple homes in the area. He's also responsible for a hit-and-run crash.

According to an affidavit, Smith is connected to the following crimes:

Stealing two TVs worth $700 from a home on Cimmaron Drive on November 16

Stealing one TV worth $300 from a home on Parkrose Road on November 23

Stealing three TVs worth $900 from a home on Pickett Road on November 25

Stealing one TV worth $200 from a home on Charter Oak Drive on November 27

Stealing a toolbox and jack worth $200 from a home on Lakeview Road on November 30

Making a U-turn, hitting a car, and driving away from a crash on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Clementine Road on December 6

Stealing two TVs, a paintball gun, a watch, shoes, and money all worth $1,975 from a home on Michael Road on December 6

Stealing food products at Ida B. Wells Academy worth $316 the morning of December 12

Breaking into Larose Elementary School and trying to steal a mounted Smartboard from a classroom the morning of December 13. The Smartboard is estimated to be worth $2,000.

Smith was pulled over on Wednesday and admitted to a Memphis police officer in a video statement that he committed the burglaries.

Smith is being held at the Shelby County Jail on a $7,500 bond.