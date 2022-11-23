Man charged with raping teen at Collierville church

Adam Perry has been indicted on charges of aggravated rape, sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated kidnapping.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A 36-year-old man has been arrested for the rape of a minor in Collierville in April 2022.

Adam Perry, a resident of Olive Branch, was indicted by a grand jury November 21 on charges of aggravated rape, sexual battery by an authority figure and aggravated kidnapping.

Perry was arrested November 22, and his charges are dated to April 6, 2022.

Perry is out of jail on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court December 8.

In a statement from East Shelby Church of Christ in Collierville, church officials confirmed that Perry's arrest was connected with a minor at the church.

"East Shelby Church of Christ has learned that Adam Perry was recently arrested and charged in connection with an incident involving a minor at our church. We became aware of the situation after the minor's family reported it to us, and, subsequently, reported it to the authorities.

We are alarmed and saddened by this situation. Since learning of the incident, the church has fully cooperated with law enforcement in their investigation and honored their request not to interfere with, or comment on, the investigation. We have continued our ever-vigilant efforts to enhance security measures.

We are concerned for all families involved and have extended to them our love and our prayers. We are praying for the truth to be revealed by God in the coming days."