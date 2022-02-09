Man in jail, charged in deadly weekend crash near U of M

Investigators said video showed Pieter Brink speeding through a red light on Central at Highland, crashing into an SUV and killing Zarion Thomas.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars, charged in a deadly crash early Saturday morning near the University of Memphis.

According to the police affidavit, officers were called to the crash about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Central Ave. and Highland St. Investigators said Pieter Brink was driving on Central Avenue when he ran a red light at Highland, crashing into an SUV driven by Zarion Thomas. Thomas, 42, was taken to Baptist East, where he died from his injuries. In a tweet, police said two others were also taken to hospitals in non-critical condition.

Investigators said witness reported seeing Brink speeding and running the red light. The affidavit said officers saw Brink had bloodshot eyes. According to the affidavit, officers said Brink admitted to having just been drinking on Beale Street before the crash, which they also said a witness observed.

Investigators said blood tests are pending for Brink. They also said surveillance cameras caught the crash on video.

Brink - whose last address is in Bainbridge, Georgia, according to police records – is currently charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and disregarding a traffic signal.

Brink is in the Shelby County Jail on $50,000 bond.