'He wouldn't give me the keys so I killed him' | Man charged after deadly shooting at North Memphis rooming house

One of the tenants told Memphis police on Tuesday he was in his room when he heard Richardson his roommate arguing over car keys.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with second-degree murder after police said he shot his roommate at a North Memphis rooming house on Monday.

According to a police affidavit, it happened at 948 Pearce St. Police said when they arrived, they found a man unresponsive after he was shot in the chest.

Investigators said one of the roommates, Drewshon Richardson, 24, said he found his roommate, James Seals, unresponsive. Seals died on the scene.

Tuesday, investigators said one of the tenants told them he was in his room when he heard Richardson and Seals arguing over car keys. According to the affidavit, he told officers after the argument, he heard one gunshot and heard Richardson say, "He wouldn't give me the keys so I killed him!"

Investigators said Richardson called police afterwards.