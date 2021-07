Police said Shaun Hughes was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one man has been arrested and charged in a deadly shooting Thursday night in south Memphis.

Memphis Police were on the scene of the shooting in the 1200 block of Azalia Street about 9:45 p.m. They found one man shot. He was rushed to Regional One, where he later died.

Friday morning, police said Shaun Hughes was arrested and charged with second degree murder. Investigators did not say what led to the shooting.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1227 Azalia St. One male shooting victim was located. He was xported to ROH in critical condition.

No suspect info was given. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 9, 2021