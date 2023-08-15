Man charged after shooting at display case amidst shoppers, stealing merchandise at East Memphis Target store

His bond was set at $75,000 for all offenses.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man responsible for firing inside an electronics display case amidst shoppers and stealing merchandise at a local Target store on Aug. 13 was charged Monday.

MPD said officers responded to the shoplifting and vandalism call around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at 5959 Poplar Avenue. According to an affidavit, a witness told police that the suspect had entered the business and went to the electronics department, where he fired one shot from a weapon into an electronics case and stole $300 worth of merchandise from the display before running away the scene through an emergency exit and driving away in a red Nissan Versa.

After sending out a city-wide broadcast about the crime, officers found him and his car around 7:30 p.m. at 667 South Bellevue, where they saw the suspect enter a room at the Lamplighter Inn.

Officers then made the arrest, identifying the suspect as 38-year-old Soloman Jones, a previously convicted felon. Fentanyl and merchandise were found in Jones’ room.

Jones was charged with convicted felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, deliver, and sell. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and theft of property conduct involving merchandise less than $1,000.

Additionally, Jones had warrants for theft of property worth $2,500-10,000 and petition to revoke a suspended sentence.