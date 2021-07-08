Man charged in 4th of July shooting that injured 12-year-old girl

Adren Johnson is charged with attempted murder after firing shots that injured his girlfriend's niece

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars for the 4th of July shooting that injured a 12-year-old girl in Frayser.

Adren Johnson, 29, is charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder as well as three counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

According to a police affidavit, Memphis police officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2000 block of Durham and a wounding call at 3345 Millington St., a Memphis fire station, just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

The victim's mother drove her to the fire station with a gunshot wound to the arm.

MPD investigators say, the 12-year-old and an 8-year-old were at their aunt's home in Frayser for a 4th of July celebration. The children called their mom to come pick them up when the aunt and her boyfriend began fighting.

When the mother arrived to pick up her children, Johnson recognized her from a previous fight she had broken up between her sister and Johnson. Johnson began threatening the mother, and followed her outside as she was trying to get her children to safety.

As they were getting in the car, gunshots were heard, that's when she saw Johnson pointing a gun at her and her children.

The 12-year-old was taken from the fire station to Le Bonheur for treatment.