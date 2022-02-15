Man charged in deadly Valentine's Day shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged in the shooting death of a teen on Valentine's Day in Memphis.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. at Danny Thomas and Ratliff.
The 15-year-old victim was taken to Regional One Hospital where he later died.
MPD said Marcus Orr, 38, was arrested and charged with second degree murder, three counts of attempted second degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
A police affidavit said witnesses, friends of the victim, told investigators they were standing outside the apartments when a man came out telling them to not be on his porch, before pulling out a gun and firing shots.
Orr is a convicted felon with a conviction of six years for aggravated assault in 2008.
No bond has been set at this time.