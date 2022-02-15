Man charged in deadly Valentine's Day shooting

The victim was 15-years-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged in the shooting death of a teen on Valentine's Day in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. at Danny Thomas and Ratliff.

The 15-year-old victim was taken to Regional One Hospital where he later died.

The male victim did not survive his injuries. This is now an ongoing homicide investigation. https://t.co/vQfJmSqDqL — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 15, 2022

MPD said Marcus Orr, 38, was arrested and charged with second degree murder, three counts of attempted second degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

A police affidavit said witnesses, friends of the victim, told investigators they were standing outside the apartments when a man came out telling them to not be on his porch, before pulling out a gun and firing shots.

Marcus Orr, 38, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt Second Degree Murder (3x), and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm. pic.twitter.com/BY06bIGh76 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 15, 2022

Orr is a convicted felon with a conviction of six years for aggravated assault in 2008.