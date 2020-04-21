Man charged in double shooting that left one person dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man has been charged in a double shooting that left one man dead and another person fighting for his life.
Police say 30-year-old Tarvin Dean is charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, and more.
The double shooting happened just after 5:00 p.m. April 11th in the 1100 block of Wilson Street. Police say two victims were found shot and rushed to Regional One. One of the victims – a man – died at the hospital. The other person was last listed in critical condition.
Details on what led to the shooting have not been released.
Dean was booked Tuesday, April 21st and he is due in court Wednesday.
