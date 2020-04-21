Man charged in double shooting that left one person dead

Tarvin Dean was booked Tuesday into the Shelby County Jail.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man has been charged in a double shooting that left one man dead and another person fighting for his life.

Police say 30-year-old Tarvin Dean is charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, and more.

The double shooting happened just after 5:00 p.m. April 11th in the 1100 block of Wilson Street. Police say two victims were found shot and rushed to Regional One. One of the victims – a man – died at the hospital. The other person was last listed in critical condition.

Details on what led to the shooting have not been released.