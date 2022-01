65-year-old Nathan Lewis was traveling in oncoming traffic when he hit a car head-on.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is being charged with negligent homicide after a head-on collision on I-240 left one dead Thursday, Jan. 13.

According to a police affidavit, 65-year-old Nathan Lewis was driving northbound into oncoming traffic when he hit a car head-on. The driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.

Lewis was transported to Regional One in critical condition.