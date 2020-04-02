Man charged in Feb. 3 shooting that killed driver

The victim died after being shot and crashing into a pole in northeast Memphis February 3, 2020.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 3/4/2020 - Memphis Police say 19-year-old Anterrius Wright has been arrested and charged with first degree murder and attempted robbery after a deadly shooting February 3, 2020.

Further details have not been released.

2/3/2020 - A person has died after being shot and crashing into a pole in Northeast Memphis Monday night.

Memphis Police say that the unidentified victim died on the scene at 2740 Whitten. They do not have any suspects in custody, but it is an active homicide investigation.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274). You could earn a cash reward.