Man charged in Frayser shooting that injured a family, including a child

The August 26th shooting injured seven-year-old child and parents.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars charged in the August 26 shooting which injured a family, including a seven-year-old child.

According to a police affidavit, the family was in their SUV, pulling into the Family Dollar parking at 2168 Frayser Boulevard, when a dark colored, 4-door car jumped in front of them for a parking spot.

The father parked in another spot then exchanged words with the driver of the car that pulled in front of them as they walked into the store.

When the family left the store, they pulled onto Frayser Blvd, the father then noticed the dark colored car from the Family Dollar parking lot speeding up behind them. As the vehicle approached, the father saw two men in the car with guns.

Both suspects fired multiple shots into the vehicle, hitting all three victims. They were all taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

Investigators later identified one of the suspects as Fredrick Levy who fired shots from the back seat.