Memphis shooting spree suspect to make first court appearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The man accused in a random shooting spree that killed four people, injured three, across Memphis, shutting the city down Wednesday, will appear in court Friday morning.
Ezekiel Kelly, 19, is scheduled to be arraigned for the murder of his first victim, Dewayne Tunstall, 24.
Tunstall, also known as Amir Dineroo, was shot just before 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Lyndale Avenue in North Memphis.
Police said Kelly approached Tunstall while both were in the house and pulled him to the side for a conversation.
Kelly then drew a handgun and fired several shots in Tunstall's direction, hitting him in the head. Five other people were present at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured, MPD said.
Those five were able to identify Kelly from a six-person photo lineup as the shooter.
More charges are expected against Kelly for the other six people he shot later that same day during the shooting spree.
Memphis Police first warned people in Memphis to be on the lookout for Kelly at 7 p.m. after a citizen alerted them of a Facebook Live that showed him shooting people at random Wednesday. The random shooting rampage began as early as 4:38 p.m.
What MPD didn't know was that Kelly was the same person they had issued an arrest warrant out for Wednesday morning after he killed Tunstall on Lyndale Ave.