Man charged in Northwest Shelby County stabbing death

41-year-old woman died after being stabbed during a dispute.
Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Jeremiah Carlisle, 41, charged with first degree murder

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Shelby County man is behind bars after the stabbing death of a woman in Northwest Shelby County Wednesday night.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office detectives were called to the 4000 block of Shelby Road around 7:00 p.m. where they found a woman critically injured from being stabbed.

SCSO said, the woman, who has been identified as Laura Christie, 41, was taken to Regional One Hospital, where she later died.

Jeremiah Carlisle, 41, was detained on the scene and was charged with first degree murder.

