Man charged in bomb threat that forced evacuation of Oxford, Mississippi, Walmart

Jordan Montrey Williams, 26, is charged with false reporting of a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction.

OXFORD, Mississippi — A man is now charged in a bomb threat that forced an evacuation of the Walmart in Oxford, Mississippi this weekend.

Jordan Montrey Williams, 26, is charged with false reporting of a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction.

Investigators said about 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Oxford Police received a 911 call from Walmart management who said a man in the store was telling customers he had planted a bomb inside, and they needed to leave.

Officers arrived a found the man, later identified as Jordan Montrey Williams, trying to leave. He was arrested.

The store was evacuated and three explosives detection K9s were called in. The store was given the all-clear just before 8:00 p.m.

A Lafayette County Judge set the bond for Williams at $50,000.