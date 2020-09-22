Man charged in shooting at East Memphis Kroger gas station

Willie Murry was arrested after showing up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen is behind bars charged in Monday's shooting in the parking lot of Kroger gas station in East Memphis.

According to a police affidavit, 18-year-old Willie Murry was arrested after showing up at Methodist University Hospital with a gunshot wound. Murry was seen on hospital surveillance video getting out of a black vehicle before going into the hospital, just like the vehicle described at the scene.

The victim told officers that he was pumping gas when someone got into his vehicle and stole his key fob. He said he started to go look at store surveillance video, but, decided to go back, that's when he saw a man in his vehicle attempting to drive away. When the victim startled the suspect, he jumped out of the passenger side door.

The victim told officers that he saw a black vehicle parked several feet away with a person in the driver's seat pointing a gun at him as he was getting out of the car. According to the victim and Murry, there was an exchange of gunfire.

The vehicle owner was not hurt. It's unclear at this time if he will face any charges.

MPD has not released the age or name of the person who died.

Murry admitted to investigators his participation of the attempted theft of the victim's 2019 Mercedes SUV. He also told investigators that the black Lexus ES350 they used in the crime was stolen.

Murry is charged with attempted second-degree murder, employment of firearm during commission of dangerous felony, carjacking and theft of property.