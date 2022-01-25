Man charged in shooting death of woman at Dixie Queen

The shooting happened on January 15 at the Dixe Queen restaurant in the 1100 block of S. Bellevue Blvd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man wanted for the murder of a woman at a Memphis Dixie Queen is behind bars.

According to police affidavit, Quandaryus House, 22, was identified in a photo lineup as the person responsible for the shooting death of Maresha Williams.

When officers arrived on scene they found a woman inside the restaurant who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

A witness who was in House's car told officers that she saw House fire multiple shots into the Dixie Queen from inside the vehicle. She identified House in the photo lineup.