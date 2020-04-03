Man charged in shooting that grazed 4-year-old girl asleep in her bed

The girl's mother said they were asleep in a bedroom when shots were fired into their home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 3/5/2020 - Memphis Police say a man is now charged after a molotov cocktail was thrown at a home, and a 4-year-old girl grazed by a bullet inside while sleeping.

20-year-old Tommy Dang is charged with 14 counts of attempted first degree murder, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and false reporting.

Investigators say Dang was identified as one of at least four suspects who opened fire on the home in the 4600 block of Dunn Avenue about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police say video shows a molotov cocktail was molotov cocktail was thrown at the home just before the gunfire. The 4-year-old girl was asleep in a room with her mother when she was grazed by a bullet.

Investigators say one of the men in the home told them he had a cousin who was accused of assaulting Dang's sister. They say the witness told them he had seen the same car from the shooting previously in front of the home of Dang's sister.

Investigators say in the hours after the shooting, Dang reported his gun stolen, claiming it was taken from his garage. This led to the false reporting charge.

Dang remains in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

