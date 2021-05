56-year-old John Wesley Moore was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after police said he was involved in a shooting that killed a Raleigh Egypt High School student.

Investigators said they found the teen dead from a gunshot wound on Edward Avenue near North Evergreen Street in north Memphis last Thursday.

Shelby County Schools confirmed the student died, but haven't released any other information about him.