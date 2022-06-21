Man charged with kidnapping girlfriend, leading Helena-West Helena Police on high-speed chase

Kylen Barksdale, 21, is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening, and fleeing.

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — A man is charged after Helena-West Helena Police said he kidnapped his girlfriend then led officers on a high-speed chase.

Investigators said officers were called to a domestic disturbance about 8 p.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, in the 600 block of Kentucky Street. When they got there, witnesses told investigators Barksdale had threatened to kill several people in the home, then kidnapped his 26-year-old girlfriend and took off in her car.

Officers said they spotted the vehicle near 10th Street Park, and Barksdale took off, leading them on a high-speed chase through the city. They said it ended when his vehicle stalled on MLK Jr. Dr. near Wangle Street.

Investigators said Barksdale was arrested and his girlfriend was rescued. She was not injured.