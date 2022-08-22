Man charged with kidnapping woman, forcing her to take money out of ATM, then stealing her car

Memphis Police said it all began Aug. 18 in the 2700 block of Wolfcreek Parkway, not far from Highway 64 and Germantown Parkway.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars, accused of kidnapping a woman in Cordova, making her withdraw money from an ATM, then stealing her car.

Memphis Police said on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, the woman was in the 2700 block of Wolfcreek Parkway, not far from Highway 64 and Germantown Parkway near Wolfchase Galleria, when a man kidnapped her, implying her had a weapon.

Investigators said the man – identified as Marcus Williamson, 23 – took her wallet, got in her car, and made her drive to a Federal Credit Union in the 8000 block of Rockcreek Cove. At that point, they said Williamson gave her back her bank card and forced the woman to withdraw $500 from the ATM. They said Williamson then told her to get out of her 2017 Toyota Corolla and took off in her car.

The next day, officers said they spotted the stolen car at Elvis Presley Blvd. and Raines. They said the man – later identified as Williamson - pulled into a car wash, then started throwing things away in a trash can. According to the affidavit, the officers placed the man in custody, then found the items in the trash can belonged to the victim.

Investigators said officers also found a key card for a downtown hotel, who told them the man had stayed there. The affidavit said officers got a search warrant for the room and found Williamson’s identification there. Investigators said Williamson was identified in a line-up as the man behind the kidnapping and robbery.