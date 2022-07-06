Man charged in multiple Memphis Uber and Lyft carjacking cases

According to Memphis Police, Nicholas Odum is just one of the suspects from a string of rideshare carjacking cases that occurred over the holiday weekend.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man connected to multiple carjacking cases of Uber and Lyft drivers Tuesday.

According to Memphis Police, Nicholas Odum was one of three men who got in an Uber on Tuesday near Brushwood Drive and Washburn Drive. The driver started down the road when the men told her to stop the car, pulling two guns and a knife on her.

The driver said the men continued to demand money and Cash App information from her. Eventually, she left the car and the three men sped off.

MPD located the car with the three men still inside, and they took off running. Officers weren't able to locate anyone, but upon further investigation, Odum was developed as a suspect and arrested.

He has been charged with one count of carjacking, two counts of employing a firearm while committing a dangerous felony, and one count of evading arrest.

MPD said he was taken to the Violent Crimes Unit, where he admitted to the carjacking, and to also being involved in a similar case Saturday.

In that case, the three men hopped in a Lyft near Horn Lake Road, put a gun to the driver's head, and took off with the car after the driver and a passenger got out.