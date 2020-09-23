Man charged with murder & attempted murder for dice-game shooting in Binghampton

Terrell Jones is charged with murder, attempted murder, robbery, and more for the July shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 29-year-old man has been indicted in the shooting deaths of two men and the wounding of another following a dice game this summer in the Binghampton area, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Defendant Terrell Jones was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

The shootings occurred in the early-morning hours of July 13 in the 2800 block of Nathan Avenue near Scott Street where a backyard dice game was breaking up.

A witness said that when most of the players had left, Jones pulled a gun on the several who remained. He shot two of them multiple times and wounded a third man who said he survived by playing dead. After the shootings, Jones went through the victims’ pockets and took cash.

The victims who were killed were identified as James Brown, 36, and James Smith, 25. The third victim, who was 38, was shot in the wrist.

Jones was developed as a suspect and was arrested without incident July 29 in the 2700 block of North Watkins by the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.