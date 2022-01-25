Man charged in murder of pregnant woman in Memphis

The shooting happened in early December 2021 on Ford Road. The woman, who was carrying her unborn child, died at the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a pregnant woman in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, Nakia Jackson, 26, is charged with two counts of first degree-murder and one count of convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Police said the second murder charge is for the unborn child the woman was carrying.

The shooting happened on Dec. 3, 2021, after 11 p.m. at 3838 Ford Rd. and the woman died at the scene.

Nakia Jackson 26, was arrested today. He was charged with two counts of First Degree Murder and a Convicted Felon in possession of a handgun.



