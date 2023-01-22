Man charged with murder after robbery turned deadly near Parkway Village area

MPD said Landon Quinton was arrested after trying to run from officers, then spat on officers who tried to question him.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man after a robbery turned deadly Sunday night near the Parkway Village area.

MPD officers were called to the scene just after 11 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in the 2900 block of South Perkins Rd. According to the police affidavit, a man told investigators he and his friend were walking to their vehicle when two men approached. The man told officers one of the suspects, who was in a black hoodie, pistol whipped him and stole his cash, car keys, and cell phone. The victim told investigators a second suspect in a white hoodie shot his friend, then both suspects ran off.

Officers said the victim who was shot died at the scene.

According to the affidavit, Landon Quinton, 23, was found a short time later on nearby Cottonwood. Investigators said Quinton ran from the officer and took a gun from his pocket and threw it in a yard on Knightway. When the officer caught up with Quinton, investigators said he spat on the officer, hen again spat on an interrogator when he was arrested and taken in for questioning.

Quinton is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of aggravated assault, resisting official detention, and evading arrest on foot.

Anybody else with more information on this case can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

