Man charged after police said he threatened to detonate bomb inside Vanderbilt hospital

Investigators traced the phone number used back to Phongsavanh Panyanouvong, a 43-year-old man living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A man identifying himself as an Army veteran called Vanderbilt University Medical Center, claiming he had placed a bomb inside the hospital and planned to kill at least eight people, according to an arrest warrant.

The police report states a nurse at the hospital answered the phone around 11:40 a.m. on April 25 and was told by the caller that an explosive device had been planted on the ninth floor of the building and he could detonate it in ten minutes.

The caller, who made racist comments and stated “Donald Trump got it right,” explained he was an Army veteran with knowledge of bombs, the warrant alleges.

Vanderbilt police said rooms on the ninth floor of the hospital were evacuated, as bomb dogs did a sweep of the building. They did not find any explosives, according to investigators.

The warrant states police did a reverse search of the phone number used to make the threat and traced it back to Phongsavanh Panyanouvong, a 43-year-old man living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

When Baton Rouge police went to speak with Panyanouvong at his home on Hollywood Street, they said he barricaded himself inside the residence and opened a propane tank.

Officers eventually entered the home and took Panyanouvong into custody.

He was booked into the Metro jail in downtown Nashville Tuesday night on a charge of felony false reporting. His bond was set at $50,000.