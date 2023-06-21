Man charged in previous police chase and thefts now charged with robbing woman at ATM

Randall Ballard is now charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony in the ATM robbery in May.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man already facing a list of charges for a police chase involving a stolen car used in at least one robbery is now facing new charges in the robbery of an elderly woman at an ATM.

Randall Ballard, 19, is now charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony in the ATM robbery on Saturday, May 13, 2023. He is in jail on $205,100 bond.

MPD said the elderly victim was withdrawing cash from an Orion Federal Credit Union in the 3100 block of Millbranch Rd., just west of the Memphis International Airport, when a man pointed a handgun at her and took $60 cash. The suspect left the scene in a 2015 red Hyundai Elantra, according to MPD.

According to the police affidavit, anonymous tips pointed to Randall Ballard as the suspect after surveillance of the robbery was made public.

Previous charges

MPD said Randall Ballard also had a warrant for theft of property $1,000-$2,500 for a vehicle stolen in November 2022. And he faces previous charges in a chase just days after that ATM robbery happened.

MPD said officers spotted a stolen vehicle, a Hyundai Sonata, just after noon Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in the area of Watkins and Corning in Frayser. They said the car had been used in at least one robbery.

MPD said officers chased the driver to South Memphis and the area of Lauderdale and Dison. Investigators said the vehicle crashed on McMillan and one person ran from the car. The suspect, identified as Randall Ballard, was caught soon after, said police.

In this case, Randall Ballard is charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, evading in an automobile, reckless driving, no driver’s license, evading on foot, and leaving the scene of an accident.

What led to the chase and other suspects charged

Memphis Police investigators said the Sonata in that chase had been reported stolen May 14 about 11:50 p.m. from the 4600 block of Forest Oak Way.

Two days later, on May 16, at about 6:20 p.m., MPD said officers with the Auto Theft Task Force spotted the stolen Sonata at an apartment complex in the Quince and Five Colonies area. They said three males were in the car when it stopped in the 3100 block of Krystal Lake. Investigators said officers saw the suspects remove items from the vehicle and throw them in a dumpster. The driver took off, but two of the suspects were arrested at that time: 21-year-old Rashad Ballard and an unidentified 15-year-old.

Court records show said Rashad Ballard is charged with carjacking, aggravated robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. MPD said the 15-year-old male was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000.