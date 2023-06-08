Man charged in road rage shooting near I-240 and Perkins Wednesday

Corey Wallace is charged with attempted first-degree murder and more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man is behind bars, charged after a road rage shooting along I-240 Wednesday.

Corey Wallace is charged with attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and theft of property.

During a first court hearing Thursday, bond was set at $175,000. Wallace is being held in the Shelby County Jail.

According to the police affidavit, the victim told investigators he was driving along I-240 near Perkins Rd. Wednesday, June 7, 2023, when he became involved in a road rage incident. The victim said it started when he was driving near Mt. Moriah and a black Chrysler 300 sped up behind him. He told police that the driver changed lanes, pulling up on his passenger side, and the driver waived a handgun at home.

According to the affidavit, the victim said he tried to get a photo of the Chrysler’s license plate when the driver started firing shots at him. Police said the victim’s car was hit at least twice and the victim was able to get a partial license plate.

The affidavit said the Chrysler took off on the exit at Perkins Rd., and the victim pulled into the emergency lane and called police.

Investigators said in the affidavit they were able to track down the Chrysler, which belonged to Wallace, and found the car at Wallace’s address. Investigators said Wallace had arrived home about five minutes before they got there, and Wallace told them they could search his car because “there was nothing in it,” according to the affidavit. Police said Wallace told them he was the only person who drives the Chrysler.