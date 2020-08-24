Man accused of trying to kill Shelby County jailer for detainee at downtown jail

Investigators say the detainee and jailer had a confrontation before the detainee's nephew is accused of shooting at the jailer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars, accused of shooting at an off-duty Shelby County jailer in an attack investigators say was ordered by a detainee at 201 Poplar.

23-year-old Tyrone Williams is charged with several felonies, including attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

According to the police affidavit, the shooting happened about 2:45 p.m. August 20, the jailer was off-duty and said he was driving at Elvis Presley Blvd. and S. Parkway E. when someone fired shots at him. Several bullets struck his car, and investigators say a round hit the jailer’s leg, but was deflected by his keys. The jailer was not injured.

According to the affidavit, the jailer said he had ongoing problems with a detainee at the jail in downtown Memphis, who threatened him earlier that day during a “run-in.”

Investigators say they found about an hour before the shooting, the detainee called his sister several times, saying, “have you talked to my nephew?” and “Tell him I said go federal,” and “Tell him I said go hard.” In another call, police said the detainee said, “call Tyrone, tell him to go get it and handle that.” They say he also mentioned “throwing a house party” near the victim’s address.

Investigators say the confrontation between the detainee and jailer, as well as the shooting itself, were caught on video. They were able to trace the car in the video to Tyrone Williams, who they say had several active warrants. He was arrested, and investigators say a search of the car turned up a gun and ammo similar to that used in the shooting. Investigators say Tyrone Williams admitted to driving the car in the South Memphis area during the time of the shooting.

Williams’ bond is set at $150,000.