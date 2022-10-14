18-year-old charged in string of midtown Memphis robberies

Police said they connected at least three robberies in the last week to Ardell Nelson, who is in jail on $75,000 bond.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested and charged a man in a series of armed robberies in midtown.

Ardell Nelson, 18, is being held on $75,000 bond. He is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery.

According to the police affidavit, the first robbery was reported about 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in the 1900 block of Young Ave. The two victims told investigators they were walking down Young when a white SUV pulled up and three men jumped out with guns, one with an extended magazine. They told police the suspects held them at gun point and forced them to get on the ground and empty their pockets. They said one of the men kicked one of the victims in the head, and the suspects took off with their cell phones, wallet, keys, and a purse.

According to the affidavit, the next reported robbery was about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Courtland St. and Florence Ave. The victim told investigators he was walking on Courtland when a white SUV pulled up and two men got out armed with guns, one with an extended magazine. The victim told police one of the men hit him in the head, knocking him to the ground. He said the took his backpack, wallet, phone, and jacket, then kicked him in the head, cutting him near his eye. Investigators said the robbery was caught on surveillance cameras.

The affidavit said about 15 minutes after that robbery, a woman was sitting in her vehicle in the 1300 block of Carr Ave. when a white SUV pulled up. She told investigators the passenger got out armed with a gun and opened her door, holding her at gunpoint demanding her purse while threatening to kill her. According to the affidavit, the suspect punched the woman several times in the face and took her purse and debit card. Investigators said a witness took a picture of the white SUV the suspects were in as they sped away.

According to the affidavit, investigators found the suspect’s white SUV the next day, on Oct. 13, in the 1400 block of Tunica Street. The affidavit said the SUV’s owner was taken in for questioning, and she told police her son – Ardell Nelson - had possession of the SUV at the time of the robberies.

Investigators said they got a search warrant, and Nelson was found in the home on Tunica Street, as well as a Glock with an extended magazine and property and identification belonging to the victims.

The affidavit did not state any information on any other suspects in the robberies.