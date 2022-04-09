x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man charged with threatening to blow up Memphis school, shoot staff

Memphis Police said Patrick Butler, 29, was arrested Friday, April 8, 2022, for threats made earlier in the week directed at Sherwood Middle School.
Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Patrick Butler

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars, accused of threatening to blow up a Memphis school and shoot the staff.

Memphis Police said Patrick Butler, 29, was arrested Friday, April 8, 2022, by the Fugitive Team. He was found in the 3800 block of Knight Arnold.

Investigators said Butler faces a charge of threatening mass violence on school property for an incident Tuesday, April 5, 2022. They said Sherwood Middle School got a call from a person threatening to blow up the school and open fire on the staff.

Police said their investigators led them to Butler, who they identified as the suspect making the threats.

He is in jail on $3,500 bond and is due in court on Monday, April 11th.

Memphis Police Fugitive Team & Mt. Moriah Station GIB Arrest of Individual for Threatening Mass Violence on School...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Friday, April 8, 2022

RELATED: Video released of suspects in murder of 13-year-old girl

RELATED: Ride of Tears this weekend honors Memphis' youngest victims of gun violence

RELATED: You are invited to a Gun Violence Prevention Town Hall Saturday

More Videos

In Other News

shooting in frayser