Man charged with threatening to blow up Memphis school, shoot staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars, accused of threatening to blow up a Memphis school and shoot the staff.

Memphis Police said Patrick Butler, 29, was arrested Friday, April 8, 2022, by the Fugitive Team. He was found in the 3800 block of Knight Arnold.

Investigators said Butler faces a charge of threatening mass violence on school property for an incident Tuesday, April 5, 2022. They said Sherwood Middle School got a call from a person threatening to blow up the school and open fire on the staff.

Police said their investigators led them to Butler, who they identified as the suspect making the threats.

He is in jail on $3,500 bond and is due in court on Monday, April 11th.