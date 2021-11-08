Man charged in weekend murder was previously indicted in murder of daughter of former Three 6 Mafia member

32-year-old Lamont Murry is charged with second degree murder in a shooting Sunday afternoon in southwest Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man charged in a weekend murder is the same man who faces charges in a deadly shooting last year that killed the daughter of former Three 6 Mafia rapper Crunchy Black and another man.

32-year-old Lamont Murry is charged with second degree murder in a shooting Sunday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to the scene at Dixie Road and Ford Road in southwest Memphis. They said one man died from his injuries. The victim has not been identified.

Investigators said preliminary information showed the shooting happened after an argument between Murry and the victim.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Dixie Rd and Ford Rd. The male shooting victim did not survive his injuries.

Prelim info indicated that this shooting stemmed from an argument with a known male subject that officers have detained. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 7, 2021

Lamont Murry, 32, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder. pic.twitter.com/xfnSlhn99Z — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 8, 2021

Murry was indicted in June 2021 on charges in a deadly shooting in August 2020 that killed Ashley Richardson and Waquel Richardson. Ashley Richardson was the daughter of Memphis rapper Crunchy Black, a former member of Three 6 Mafia.

According to the police affidavit in that shooting, Memphis Police officers were called to the Fairview Inn and Suites on American Way in southeast Memphis August 28, 2020, about a shooting. They found Waquel Richardson shot several times in the front lobby. He died at the scene. Investigators found Ashley Richardson inside a car in the parking lot shot several times. She died at the scene.

At 3:11 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 3875 American Way. Two unresponsive adults suffering from GSWs were located. Both the male & female were pronounced dead.

No suspect info was given. Call 901-528-CASH with any tips. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 28, 2020

On August 31, 2020, police spotted a vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle from surveillance video of the shooting parked in the 3000 block of Andy Road. According to the affidavit, they found suspect Lamont Murry hiding in the attic during a search of the home. Investigators said the vehicle had been spray painted in an attempt to cover distinctive markings.

According to the affidavit, Murry admitted to spray painting the vehicle, and told investigators the Richardsons were shot as “gang retaliation” for a double homicide on August 14, 2020.

According to court records, the 2020 case against Murry was dismissed in October 2020 for lack of evidence, but the case was later presented to a Grand Jury and he was indicted in June 2021 on charges of first-degree murder and tampering with/fabricating evidence in that shooting. According to the court records, he was not taken into custody on that indictment until he was arrested this past weekend.