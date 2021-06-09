Man charged with DUI after police said he hit & killed a pedestrian on S. Third

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a man has been arrested and charged in a crash Tuesday night that killed a pedestrian.
The crash happened about 9:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of S. Third, near E. Brooks. Investigators said 30-year-old Kevin Fullilove was crossing the road outside of the crosswalk when he was hit by a truck. He was taken to Regional One but did not survive his injuries.
Police said the truck’s driver, 60-year-old Tommy Barr, stayed at the scene. Barr was arrested and charged with DUI and public intoxication.