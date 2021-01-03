Man charged with firing 80-100 rounds at Whitehaven home, injuring one man

Memphis Police said there were 13 people - four of them children - at the home at the time of the shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged after police said he fired at least 80 to 100 shots at a home in Whitehaven.

Police said the shooting happened about 8:00 p.m. January 19, 2021 at a home in the 900 block of Michael Cove, not far from Elvis Presley Blvd. 13 people – four of them children – were at the home at the time of the shooting. One man was shot in the back.

Video was released to the media, and investigators identified a suspect’s car through a Facebook page for Barrie Abu-Bakarr. Investigators said during an interview for another investigation, Abu-Bakarr identified in a picture the suspect’s car as his and said it was him in the photo.

Investigators said his cell phone was also placed in the area at the time of the shooting.

Barrie Abu-Bakarr is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment. He is in jail on $800,000 bond.