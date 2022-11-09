x
Man charged with murder after deadly shooting at Bartlett gas station

Bartlett Police said officers were called to the Shell station in the 6300 block of Highway 70 about 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Credit: Bartlett Police Department
Ramon McGhee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bartlett Police have arrested and charged a man with murder after a deadly shooting Tuesday night at a gas station.

BPD said officers were called to the Shell station in the 6300 block of Highway 70 about 9 p.m. Tuesday. They found a man shot, and he was taken to St. Francis Hospital – Bartlett, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said they quickly identified the suspect as Ramon McGhee and got a search warrant and arrest warrant. They said the Bartlett Police SWAT team executed the warrants and were able to arrest McGhee without incident.

McGhee is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

