Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in Marion

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call regarding shots fired Saturday around 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Stonebrook Loop.

MARION, Ark. — A suspect is facing charges after a deadly shooting occurred Saturday night in Marion, according to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they received a call regarding shots fired Oct. 7 around 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Stonebrook Loop, where deputies found a 26-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds.

Devin Jevon Simpson, 29, was arrested and charged with first degree murder, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by certain persons, and multiple counts of terrorist act, according to the sheriff’s office.