Man charged with shooting and killing another man in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have charged a man with murder after a deadly shooting in Hickory Hill on December 12.
According to a police affidavit, Montavious Jenkins, 22, is charged with first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of a robbery and theft of property.
Officers were called to 4017 Frosty Meadows Dr around 9:30 p.m., where they found a man unresponsive in the driver's seat of a car in front of the residence. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
During the investigation, detectives learned that the victim was last seen with a man known as "Monty", who was wearing a yellow pulloever with blue jeans. Security cameras in the area of the shooting showed a man get out of the vehicle the victim was found in and put on a jean jacket over the yellow pullover.
"Monty" was later identified as Montavious Jenkins and found to live less than a mile from where the victim was found. The jean jacket Jenkins put on when getting out of the car was determined to be the victim's.
Jenkins was taken into custody on the scene.