Man charged with shooting and killing another man in Hickory Hill

The shooting happened on Dec. 12 in the 4000 block of Frosty Meadows Dr.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have charged a man with murder after a deadly shooting in Hickory Hill on December 12.

According to a police affidavit, Montavious Jenkins, 22, is charged with first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of a robbery and theft of property.

Officers were called to 4017 Frosty Meadows Dr around 9:30 p.m., where they found a man unresponsive in the driver's seat of a car in front of the residence. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the victim was last seen with a man known as "Monty", who was wearing a yellow pulloever with blue jeans. Security cameras in the area of the shooting showed a man get out of the vehicle the victim was found in and put on a jean jacket over the yellow pullover.

Montavious Jenkins, 22, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Theft of Property over $1000.00 in connection with the December 12th homicide at 4017 Frost Meadow Drive. pic.twitter.com/v96Zyq7jtD — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 22, 2021

"Monty" was later identified as Montavious Jenkins and found to live less than a mile from where the victim was found. The jean jacket Jenkins put on when getting out of the car was determined to be the victim's.