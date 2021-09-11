Man charged with threatening to burn girlfriend's children alive

Memphis Police said Christopher Garrett is charged with aggravated assault after dousing the kids with lighter fluid and threatening to burn them.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man with a history of arrests for domestic violence is behind bars again, accused of threatening to set his girlfriend’s four children on fire.

According to the police affidavit, officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 1700 block of Preston Street the night of August 14th, 2021. The affidavit said a woman told officers she and her boyfriend Christopher Garrett had gotten into an argument, and he was upset and throwing things.

She told investigators that Garrett then poured lighter fluid over the feet of her four young children and threatened to light it.