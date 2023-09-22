x
Man in City of Memphis work attire robs business

The man used a gun to rob an auto parts store in August.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), a man robbed an auto parts store in City of Memphis work clothes in August.

On August 19, 2023, at around 10:00 a.m., MPD said a man with a gun stole cash from 1-800 Radiator at 1995 Thomas Road.

He drove away in a white Dodge Charger with a sunroof, black rims and a dent on the rear bumper on the back passenger side, MPD said.

The man was in his mid-20s to 30s and wearing a City of Memphis hat, a black long-sleeve shirt, a navy-blue City of Memphis t-shirt, gloves, navy blue pants and dark-colored shoes, according to Memphis police.

Police said no arrest has been made and they are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Business Robbery 1-800 Radiator 1995 Thomas Road Report #2308010672ME MEMPHIS, TN – On August 19, 2023, at...

