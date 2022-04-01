Man convicted after raping and impregnating young girl

Gregory Hickman is scheduled to be sentenced on May 12.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was convicted Thursday of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in 2016.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office, a jury took less than 20 minutes to find Gregory Hickman, 29, guilty of rape of a child.

SCDAG said, during testimony, the child’s mother stated that in October of 2016 she noticed that her daughter’s stomach felt hard. She said her daughter appeared to be pregnant, that's when the girl told her mother Hickman had raped her earlier that year.

The young girl said Hickman, who was known to the victim’s family, was walking her home from a neighborhood store and suggested they take a shortcut off of Crump Boulevard near Mississippi Boulevard.

She said that when they got to an area where there were a lot of bushes, Hickman grabbed her, pulled her pants down and forced her to have sex. She said he grabbed her and told her that he would kill her and anyone else if she told what he had done.

In December, 2016, the young girl gave birth to a baby. DNA testing confirmed Hickman was the father.

Hickman has another rape case pending which involved the 13-year-old daughter of his girlfriend.