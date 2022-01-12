Man convicted of capital murder, attempted murder, in deadly 2019 shooting at Southaven Walmart

A jury convicted Martez Abram after only 55 minutes of deliberation Thursday, just hours after Abram took the stand in his own defense.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of shooting and killing two Walmart workers and injuring a Southaven, Mississippi, police officer in July 2019 has been convicted of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted murder.

A jury in Hernando convicted Martez Abram after only 55 minutes of deliberation Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, just hours after Abram took the stand in his own defense.

On July 30th, authorities said Abram shot and killed two coworkers - Walmart managers Anthony Brown and Brandon Gales. Investigators said Abram had been suspended from Walmart for showing a knife. They said Abram also shot and injured a responding police officer, his life saved by a bulletproof vest.

Phase two of the case, the sentencing phase, is set for Friday at the Hernando courthouse.