Man convicted for shooting boss after being fired from Burger King

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who shot his boss hours after being fired has been convicted of attempted first degree murder.

24-year-old Kevin Owens was also convicted of employment of a firearm with intent to commit a dangerous felony. He is set to be sentenced October 26, 2021.

Prosecutors said on April 30, 2020, Owens confronted his boss at his boss’ Raleigh apartment after being fired from his job at Burger King. The two argued, and prosecutors said Owens pulled out a gun and shot his boss several times. They said the victim was able to identify Owens as the shooter.