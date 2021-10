Edward Barber remains in custody and will be sentenced November 22.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was convicted by a Shelby County Jury Thursday of sexually assaulting his girlfriend's child in Oakhaven.

Edward Barber, 34, was found guilty of felony rape of a child. The child was 6-years-old at the time of the assault.

The incident happened on the morning of May 10, 2017, at the home Barber and the child's mother shared on Queensgate Avenue as the child was getting ready for school.