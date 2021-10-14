Man convicted in rape of woman in 2019 after DNA match

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DNA evidence presented in the trial of a 2019 rape has lead to a conviction.
A Shelby County Criminal Court jury took less than an hour Wednesday to convict Frederick Peat, 43, of aggravated rape.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office, testimony revealed, the victim was looking for an acquaintance in the early-morning hours of April 24, 2019, at an apartment near Georgia Avenue and South 4th Street, in South Memphis. She said a man came up to her, told her that he had a gun in his pocket, ordering her to go behind the apartments where he raped her on a mattress.
A sexual assault kit DNA sample was entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) database and a match to Peat was reported in January of 2020. The victim later identified Peat from a photo lineup.
He will be sentenced on Nov. 15 by Judge Carolyn Blackett.