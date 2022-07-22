Man convicted of 2018 Memphis motel lobby murder

Witnesses identified Travis Haynes as the person responsible for the shooting in a six person photograph lineup, according to an affidavit.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man was convicted Friday on three counts of first degree murder, according to an affidavit from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Travis Haynes was also convicted on additional charges include two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count of tampering with with/fabricating evidence.

The affidavit states that officers received a murder call on December 10, 2018 and that a victim with multiple gunshot wounds was found at the Garden Inn at 3419 American Way. The Shelby County Medical Examiner's office ruled the death as a criminal homicide, and hotel surveillance video footage captured the shooting, according to the affidavit.

After an officer put out a broadcast of the suspect and suspect vehicle, that vehicle was located at Clearbrook and American Way where Haynes was arrested east of the location, according to the affidavit.

Haynes and witnesses were transported to the Homicide Office, where witnesses identified Haynes as the person responsible for the shooting in a six person photographic lineup, according to the affidavit.