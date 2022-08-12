Tunica County Schools placed on lockdown as man convicted of rape escapes Arkansas prison

Samuel Hartman, 38, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and he weighs 230 pounds.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate convicted of rape escaped from East Arkansas Region prison Friday, August 12 according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Samuel Hartman, 38, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and he weighs 230 pounds. Hartman has heart, sword, “Forever & Always,” and “Sam-N-Christine” tattoos.

ADP said his last known address was 281 Persimmon Point Rd. Magazine, Arkansas in Logan County.

The Tunica County, Mississippi, Sheriff's Office said they are actively searching for Hartman, and he is armed and dangerous.

Hartman is believed to be in the Tunica County area.

The Sheriff's Office said There was a vehicle located two miles west of casino resort area - across the river, on the Arkansas side of the river. Arkansas State Police stated that a farmer reported to have seen two abandoned jet skis on a boat ramp.

The Sheriff’s Office has located the two jet skis abandoned on a boat ramp near Moon Landing Park that are believed to be used by the suspect due to the location the watercrafts were located. It is believed that Hartman is accompanied by one or more individuals.

The jet skis are being processed by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at this time.

All area schools in Tunica County are on lock down at this time as a precaution, and all local businesses are on high alert.