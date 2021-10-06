Man convicted of robbing man, testified he targeted victim because he was on crutches

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Memphis man has been convicted of robbing a man who was on crutches, dropping his own cell phone as he ran away.

Prosecutors said on August 14, 2019, the victim had just returned to his apartment in Parkway Village after taking his daughter to school when Richards pushed him against a wall. Investigators said Richards pointed a gun at the victim and ordered him to empty his pockets. They said Richards got the man’s wallet with $20 inside. They said Richards dropped his own cell phone while running away from the scene.