Man convicted of stalking North Memphis mom and young daughters for more than a year

Durrell James was convicted on three felony counts of aggravated stalking and a misdemeanor count of stalking.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County jury has convicted a 54-year-old man of stalking a North Memphis mother and her three minor daughters for more than a year.

Durrell James was convicted on three felony counts of aggravated stalking and a misdemeanor count of stalking the mother of the victims. The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said aggravated stalking involves a victim under age 18 and a suspect who is older by five years or more.

The D.A. said beginning in March 2019, James started following the mother and her daughters in their neighborhood. According to court testimony, he would come onto their property and front porch and try the doorknob.

Investigators said the family would see James hiding in bushes and looking to one of the daughter’s bedroom windows. They said at one point he grabbed one of them by the wrist, another by the arm, and made sexual motions next to them.

Investigators said James also threatened to sexually assault the mother and daughters, then injure or kill them when he was done.

The family said they did not know James before the stalking began.

Investigators said after being arrested several times for harassment and intimidation, he continued to violate bond by following the family.

The D.A. said he was ruled competent to stand trial after a mental evaluation.