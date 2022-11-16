Man who threatened to crash plane into Tupelo Walmart dies in federal custody, Bureau of Prisons says

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 29-year-old Cory Patterson was found unresponsive in his cell Monday.

MIAMI — The man who crash-landed a plane in a field near Tupelo, Mississippi, in September after threatening to crash it into a Walmart died in federal custody Monday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP).

On Monday at approximately 1:20 p.m., Cory Patterson was found unresponsive at the Federal Detention Center (FDC) in Miami, the BOP said.

Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures, the Bureau said in a statement.

Staff requested EMS and life-saving efforts continued, but Patterson was subsequently pronounced dead by first responders.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service were notified.

The BOP said no staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.

"Beyond this, we have no additional information to provide," A BOP spokesperson told ABC24.

On Sept. 3, Patterson took a twin-engine Beechcraft King Air C90A from the airport in Tupelo, where he had a job fueling airplanes, according to Tupelo Police.

During the flight, he called 911 and threatened to crash the plane into the Tupelo Walmart.

"I picked Walmart because it's quick and easy to evacuate. I am not interested in hurting anyone," a note written by Patterson found in the plane said.

He circled for five hours over Tupelo and North Mississippi before ending the flight safely in a soybean field near Ripley, Mississippi, where police arrested him.

He faced federal charges of destruction of an aircraft and threats involving destruction of an aircraft, court records show. He would have faced up to 25 years in federal prison if convicted.

Patterson, 29, arrived at FDC Miami on Nov. 10 under pre-trial status.