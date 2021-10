Memphis Police said it happened during around the 5:00 p.m. rush hour at I-40 E near Austin Peay/Jackson Avenue exit.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said one man was shot in another interstate shooting.

It happened during around the 5:00 p.m. rush hour Thursday at I-40 E near Austin Peay/Jackson Avenue exit.

Investigators said one man was found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

No information has been released on what led to the shooting or about the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.